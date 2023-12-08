|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Inditex Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Non-Food-Absatzstatistiken aus Großbritannien auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 43,50 Euro belassen. Die Textilumsätze hätten im November angezogen dank früher "Black Friday"-Aktionen, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Schwung sei jedoch im Monatsverlauf etwas abgeflacht. Der Gegenwind durch Rohstoff- und Frachtkosten lasse aber weiter nach. Inditex bleibe als Qualitätsunternehmen in einer profitabel wachsenden Untergruppe eine Kaufempfehlung./tih/jha/;
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
43.50 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
37.46 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
16.12%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
37.49 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.03%
|
Analyst Name::
Richard Edwards
|
KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|33.31
|-3.45%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
