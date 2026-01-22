Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.01.2026 19:05:03

Verve Group Unifies Jun Group and Captify US Under Verve For Advertisers, Reinforcing its Strategy for Brands and Agencies

Verve Group
1.86 EUR -1.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS-Media / 22.01.2026 / 19:05 CET/CEST

Verve Group Unifies Jun Group and Captify US Under Verve For Advertisers, Reinforcing its Strategy for Brands and Agencies

Stockholm, January 22, 2026Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068), a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, today unveiled Verve For Advertisers, its new unified brand for its activities with brands and advertisers. Verve brings together the company’s brand and agency capabilities by combining the strengths of Jun Group and Captify into a single, powerful branded offering in the US market. Due to the strong brand recognition Captify has built locally, Captify UK and Australia will continue to operate as Captify in those markets.

With the launch of Verve For Advertisers, Verve is further consolidating its strategy for brands and advertisers, uniting its omnichannel ad solutions under one advertiser-facing brand. At its core, Verve For Advertisers combines Verve’s proprietary data assets with AI-driven decisioning technology to empower brands and agencies to achieve stronger, more measurable outcomes across the marketing funnel.

In line with the advertising industry’s shift toward a more privacy-first, ID-less ecosystem, Verve For Advertisers brings together Jun Group’s consent-based, zero-party data and Captify’s industry-leading search intent signals to create a high-fidelity intelligence layer. This foundation is powered by direct data and media integrations with leading publishers, apps, and conversational (LLM) AI platforms.

“Over the past several years, we have deliberately built a scalable advertising technology platform that combines quality supply, proprietary signals, and AI to create measurable impact for advertisers,” said Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve Group. “Our new brand, Verve For Advertisers, brings our advertiser-facing solutions together and reflects Verve’s commitment to advertisers and their agencies as a central growth driver. By unifying our strongest data assets and AI-driven execution, we are significantly strengthening our ability to deliver scale, performance, and outcomes for advertisers.”

The launch of Verve For Advertisers further reinforces Verve Group’s continued consolidation following the successful integrations of Jun Group and Captify, unifying the teams and aligning complementary data, technology, and commercial capabilities across the group.

Mishel Alon, Chief Business Officer of Verve, leading Verve For Advertisers, added:
“Our success with leading global advertisers proves that the billions of daily search intent and zero-party signals we collect are our key differentiator and are already driving strong, measurable outcomes. Verve For Advertisers will continue building on that foundation. By bringing together Jun Group and Captify and activating our exclusive, proprietary data through AI-driven solutions, we are strengthening and scaling what works, delivering even greater impact for advertisers across all channels.”

Media contact:
Corentine Aronica
Director of communications
corentine.aronica@verve.com

Investor Relations contact:
Ingo Middelmenne
Head of Investor Relations
ingo.middelmenne@verve.com

About Verve Group
Verve Group is a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission “Let’s make media better.” Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app, connected TV and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA.



End of Media Release

Issuer: Verve Group SE
Key word(s): Advertisement/Communication

22.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Verve Group SE
Humlegårdsgatan 19 A,
11446 Stockholm
Sweden
Phone: +491703769571
E-mail: investors@verve.com
Internet: www.verve.com
ISIN: SE0018538068
WKN: A3D3A1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; FNSE
EQS News ID: 2263732

 
End of News EQS Media

2263732  22.01.2026 CET/CEST

