Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’894 0.4%  SPI 17’938 0.3%  Dow 46’946 0.8%  DAX 23’564 0.5%  Euro 0.9061 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’739 0.4%  Gold 5’006 -0.3%  Bitcoin 58’876 2.5%  Dollar 0.7880 -0.3%  Öl 100.2 -3.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Helvetia Baloise46664220Siemens Energy56635536Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Bitcoin-Mining-Aktien im Aufwind? Warum die Energiekrise für die Aktien Riot Platforms, MARA und Co. zum Vorteil werden könnte
Deutsche Telekom im Fokus: Morgan Stanley listet seine fünf Top-Telekomwerte Europas
Aktien von Alphabet und Tesla im Fokus - Wie die Tech-Giganten gegen steigende Strompreise kämpfen
VanEck sieht Rot: Droht Bitcoin 2026 ein langwieriger Krypto-Winter?
Roboter-Revolution: NVIDIA und Texas Instruments bündeln Kräfte für humanoide KI
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Samsung Aktie 721825 / KR7005930003

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.03.2026 03:48:15

NVIDIA Teams With Global Industry Leaders To Accelerate Design And Manufacturing

Samsung
188700.00 KRW 2.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA announced at GTC that it is working with leading industrial software companies — including Cadence, Dassault Systèmes, PTC, Siemens, and Synopsys — to integrate NVIDIA CUDA-X, NVIDIA Omniverse, and GPU-accelerated tools into industrial workflows. These solutions are designed to accelerate design, engineering, and manufacturing across industries.

Global manufacturers such as FANUC, HD Hyundai, Honda, JLR, KION, Mercedes-Benz, MediaTek, PepsiCo, Samsung, SK hynix, and TSMC are already adopting these NVIDIA-powered technologies to optimize processes and drive innovation. The software leaders are also introducing NVIDIA-powered AI agents to help customers prepare for the next phase of the AI era.

These solutions run on NVIDIA AI infrastructure across major cloud providers — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Additionally, OEMs like Dell Technologies, HPE, and Supermicro are delivering NVIDIA-accelerated systems for on-premises and hybrid deployments, enabling faster design, simulation, and production-scale engineering.

Nachrichten zu Samsung

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?