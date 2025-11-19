NVIDIA Aktie 994529 / US67066G1040
19.11.2025 22:32:13
NVIDIA Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $31.910 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $19.309 billion, or $0.78 per share, last year.
Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $31.767 billion or $1.30 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 62.5% to $57.006 billion from $35.082 billion last year.
NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $31.910 Bln. vs. $19.309 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $57.006 Bln vs. $35.082 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $65.0 Bln +/- 2%
