Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’207 0.4%  SPI 16’943 0.3%  Dow 45’565 0.3%  DAX 24’046 -0.4%  Euro 0.9333 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’393 0.2%  Gold 3’397 0.1%  Bitcoin 89’366 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8023 0.0%  Öl 67.8 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
BitMine-Aktie im Fokus: Tom Lee setzt Milliarden-Wette auf Ethereum statt Bitcoin
Krypto-Markt im Umbruch: Bitcoin setzt sich durch, Altcoins verlieren an Boden
Elon Musk baut Bitcoin-Imperium: Tesla und SpaceX mit Milliarden-Investments
NVIDIA-Aktie dennoch in Rot: NVIDIA mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus
CrowdStrike-Aktie fällt dennoch: CrowdStrike steigert Umsatz und Gewinn
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.08.2025 23:26:32

Microsoft Protest Escalates As Seven Arrested, Occupying President's Office Over Israel Ties

Microsoft
405.46 CHF -0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Police arrested seven people, including current and former employees, after they occupied the office of Microsoft President Brad Smith at the company's Redmond, Washington, headquarters.

The action was part of ongoing demonstrations by the activist group No Azure for Apartheid, which opposes Microsoft's contracts with Israel amid the ongoing Gaza war.

The group has accused Microsoft of enabling surveillance and military operations through its Azure cloud platform. Earlier this month, The Guardian reported that the Israeli Defense Forces used Azure to store phone call data from Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Microsoft has denied any violations of its policies, hiring an outside law firm to review the claims.

Tuesday's confrontation was livestreamed on Twitch, showing protesters inside Smith's office before police intervened. Smith later confirmed that two of the seven arrested were Microsoft employees and criticized the group for planting hidden cell phones and refusing to leave when asked. "That's not OK," he told reporters, while noting the company would consider disciplinary action against staff who participated.

This was the second major disruption in a week, following 18 arrests during a similar protest at Microsoft's campus. Since April, the group has repeatedly interrupted company events, including CEO Satya Nadella's speeches and Microsoft's 50th anniversary celebration. Their demands include severing all ties with Israel and paying reparations to Palestinians.

The protests reflect growing tensions over the role of U.S. tech giants in global defense work. Google, which also faces backlash over contracts with Israel, fired 28 employees last year for staging similar demonstrations.

Smith said Microsoft remains committed to ethical use of its technology and pledged transparency once its investigation is complete, stressing that its terms of service forbid misuse.

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten