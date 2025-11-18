Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’482 -0.9%  SPI 17’144 -1.0%  Dow 46’092 -1.1%  DAX 23’181 -1.7%  Euro 0.9263 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’535 -1.9%  Gold 4’068 0.6%  Bitcoin 74’479 1.7%  Dollar 0.7997 0.0%  Öl 64.8 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204ABB1222171Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405
Top News
Die Top-US-Aktien der UBS: Ein Blick in das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Musks nächste Sensation: Tesla-Roboter sollen Armut beseitigen - Aktie im Fokus
Cloudflare-Aktie im Sinkflug: Störung legt zeitweise Tausende Websites lahm
Meta-Aktie kann nicht von abgelehnter Abspaltung von Instagram und WhatsApp profitieren
Suche...

Microsoft Aktie 951692 / US5949181045

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.11.2025 00:16:36

Microsoft Brings Security Copilot Agents Directly Into Microsoft 365 E5

Microsoft
390.89 CHF -3.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) is overhauling how security teams work by bringing Security Copilot's AI agents directly into Microsoft 365 E5. With cyberattacks accelerating and a global shortage of cybersecurity workers, the company aims to shift defenders from a reactive to a proactive stance, staying ahead of threats.

Security Copilot will now be included for all Microsoft 365 E5 customers, starting with existing users and expanding over the coming months. The agents plug into tools security teams already use across Defender, Entra, Intune, and Purview, helping speed up investigations, automate routine work, and deliver quicker and more accurate decisions. All other E5 customers will receive a 30-day notice before activation.

Microsoft is also widening its agent ecosystem. More than 40 new agents are rolling out, including 12 built by Microsoft and over 30 created by partners. These agents handle everything from alert triage and threat hunting to identity cleanup, data risk remediation, and device compliance. If teams need something more specific, Security Copilot also lets them build their own agents, and customers have already created more than 370 tailored versions since the feature launched.

A new interactive agent experience, now in public preview, allows focused chats with each agent, guided workflows, and context-aware prompt suggestions. Security Copilot also taps into Microsoft's massive threat intelligence pipeline and Sentinel data, and can now draw on an organization's internal knowledge to deliver more relevant recommendations.

Microsoft says early results show major gains. SOC analysts detected malicious emails more than five times faster using the Phishing Triage Agent, and identity teams improved the accuracy of Zero Trust policy checks using Entra's optimization agent.

The company is positioning this shift as a turning point for cybersecurity, pushing organizations toward an AI-first approach where intelligent agents work alongside human experts.

Tuesday, MSFT closed at $493.79, or 2.7% lower, and currently trades after hours at $492.10, or 0.34% lower on the NasdaqGS.