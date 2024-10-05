|Wochenperformance
|
05.10.2024 02:30:38
KW 40: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Der deutsche Leitindex DAX stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur, Politik und Bilanzen. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte das Börsenbarometer.
Weitere Links:
Bildquelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag,PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com,Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Allianz
|
04.10.24
|EQS-PVR: Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
03.10.24
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
02.10.24
|STOXX-Handel So bewegt sich der Euro STOXX 50 aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
02.10.24
|EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
02.10.24
|EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
01.10.24
|EQS-PVR: Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|September 2024: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Allianz-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
|
27.09.24
|Moody's bestätigt Allianz-Rating - Aktie leicht im Plus (Dow Jones)