Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
BlackRock begrenzt Auszahlungen aus Private-Credit-Fonds nach hoher Rücknahmenachfrage - Aktie deutlich tiefer
Marvell Technology-Aktie nach Zahlen gesucht: KI-Boom als bedeutender Wachstumstreiber
Depot-Vergleich: Die besten Online Broker der Schweiz im Test
NVIDIA-Aktie aufgestockt: Das waren die Depotwerte von Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
Tesla-Aktie: Warum der Markennamen "Cybercap" einen Rechtsstreit ausgelöst hat
Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059

06.03.2026 21:23:36

Google Expands AI Canvas Feature To All U.S. Users In Search

Alphabet A
233.86 CHF -0.36%
(RTTNews) - Google has expanded access to its Canvas feature within AI Mode in Google Search, making the tool available to all users in the United States who use the platform in English.

Canvas, which initially launched as part of the company's experimental Google Labs program last year, is designed to help users plan projects, organize research, and develop ideas directly within search results. The feature allows users to draft documents, refine creative writing, or even generate simple apps and games by describing their ideas.

Once activated through AI Mode's tool menu, Canvas opens a side panel where users can collect information from across the web and Google's Knowledge Graph. The tool can also transform research material into different formats, such as study guides, quizzes, web pages, or audio summaries.

Canvas is already available within Gemini, where subscribers to Google AI Pro and Ultra plans can access advanced capabilities, including the latest Gemini 3 model and an expanded context window for complex projects.

By integrating Canvas into Search's AI Mode, Google is exposing the feature to a much broader audience, leveraging the scale of its search platform.

The tool also enters a growing field of AI productivity features competing with offerings from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic.

09.02.26 Alphabet A Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.26 Alphabet A Overweight Barclays Capital
05.02.26 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.02.26 Alphabet A Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.02.26 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
