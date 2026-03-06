Google Expands AI Canvas Feature To All U.S. Users In Search

(RTTNews) - Google has expanded access to its Canvas feature within AI Mode in Google Search, making the tool available to all users in the United States who use the platform in English.

Canvas, which initially launched as part of the company's experimental Google Labs program last year, is designed to help users plan projects, organize research, and develop ideas directly within search results. The feature allows users to draft documents, refine creative writing, or even generate simple apps and games by describing their ideas.

Once activated through AI Mode's tool menu, Canvas opens a side panel where users can collect information from across the web and Google's Knowledge Graph. The tool can also transform research material into different formats, such as study guides, quizzes, web pages, or audio summaries.

Canvas is already available within Gemini, where subscribers to Google AI Pro and Ultra plans can access advanced capabilities, including the latest Gemini 3 model and an expanded context window for complex projects.

By integrating Canvas into Search's AI Mode, Google is exposing the feature to a much broader audience, leveraging the scale of its search platform.

The tool also enters a growing field of AI productivity features competing with offerings from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic.