EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Kontron AG

Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.07.2025 / 13:22 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Puteaux, 21.7.2025 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Kontron AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: SOCIETE GENERALE SA

City: PARIS

Country: France 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.7.2025 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

0,38 %

4,63 %

5,01 %

63 861 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)





Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A0E9W5 240 180 0,38 % SUBTOTAL A 240 180 0,38 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights American Call Option 19/09/2025 Until 19/09/2025 8 500 0,01 % European Call Warrant 30/12/2025 26/06/2026 30 106 0,05 % SUBTOTAL B.1 38 606 0,06 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Contract for difference 01/12/2025 30/06/2026 Cash 29 445 0,05 % European Put Warrant 27/03/2026 26/06/2026 Physisch 34 558 0,05 % American Call Warrant 19/09/2025 03/01/2033 Cash 1 197 065 1,87 % American Put Warrant 19/12/2025 03/01/2033 Cash 7 185 0,01 % American Call Warrant on basket 03/01/2033 03/01/2033 Cash 79 823 0,12 % American Call Option 03/01/2033 19/06/2026 Cash 1 468 400 2,30 % American Put Option 20/03/2026 03/01/2033 Cash 7 185 0,01 % American Call Option on basket 03/01/2033 03/01/2033 Cash 94 630 0,15 % SUBTOTAL B.2 2 918 291 4,57 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 SOCIETE GENERALE SA 0,38 % 2,15 % 2,53 % 2 SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh 1 0,00 % 2,49 % 2,49 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Contacts in GERMANY (SG FRANKFURT) Julia FRANGART - email: julia.frangart@sgcib.com Anna SOPPA - email : anna.soppa@sgcib.com Rene KRUEMPELMANN - email : rene.kruempelmann@sgcib.com Puteaux am 21.7.2025

22.07.2025 CET/CEST

