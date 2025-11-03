EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE

HelloFresh SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG



03.11.2025 / 19:19 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer HelloFresh SE

Prinzenstrasse 89

10969 Berlin

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 31 Oct 2025

4. Share-position Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 5.01 % 159,000,000 Previous publication 4.97 % /

5. Details absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) 7,749,985 217,398 4.87 % 0.14 %

