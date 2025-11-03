Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
HelloFresh Aktie 38694957 / DE000A161408

03.11.2025 19:19:03

EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

HelloFresh
6.67 CHF 3.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
HelloFresh SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

03.11.2025 / 19:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstrasse 89
10969 Berlin
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
31 Oct 2025 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 5.01 % 159,000,000
Previous publication 4.97 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
7,749,985 217,398 4.87 % 0.14 %


03.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstrasse 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2223060  03.11.2025 CET/CEST

