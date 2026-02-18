Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Plus500 Depot
18.02.2026 21:00:03

EQS-News: HHLA records solid growth in an uncertain environment – tax-related one-off effects weigh heavily on net profit

EQS-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Preliminary Results
HHLA records solid growth in an uncertain environment – tax-related one-off effects weigh heavily on net profit

18.02.2026 / 21:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year

HHLA records solid growth in an uncertain environment – tax-related one-off effects weigh heavily on net profit

Hamburg, 18 February 2026 | According to preliminary, unaudited figures, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) increased its Group revenue by 9.9 percent to € 1,756 million in the 2025 financial year (previous year: € 1,598 million). Group operating result (EBIT) rose by 19.5 percent to € 161 million (previous year: € 134 million). Heavily burdened by tax-related one-off effects, Group profit after tax and minority interests amounted to € 10 million (previous year: € 33 million), of which € 1 million was attributable to the Port Logistics subgroup. Against this background, the Executive Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be distributed for the class A share for the 2025 financial year. Group container throughput at the seaports increased by 5.4 percent to 6,295 thousand standard containers (TEU) (previous year: 5,970 thousand TEU). Transport volume in the Intermodal segment increased by 10.9 percent to 1,982 thousand TEU (previous year: 1,787 thousand TEU).

Jeroen Eijsink, CEO of HHLA: „In the 2025 financial year, HHLA achieved solid growth both in container handling at the container terminals and in container transport by rail and road – and this in an extremely challenging market environment. At the same time, our results also demonstrate how important it is to continue working on optimizing our processes in order to strengthen HHLA’s overall performance.“

In the listed Port Logistics subgroup, revenue increased by 10.1 percent to € 1,719 million (previous year: € 1,562 million). Operating result (EBIT) rose year-on-year by 22.8 percent to € 145 million (previous year: € 118 million). Overall, operating business development in 2025 was characterized by positive volume growth in handling and transport. Despite a slowdown in the second half of the year due to increasing global economic uncertainties and ongoing supply chain disruptions, as well as extensive modernisation measures to automate the Hamburg port facilities while operations continued, the business developed in an overall stable manner. By contrast, profit after tax and minority interests was heavily impacted by tax-related one-off effects – primarily impairments of deferred tax assets – and amounted to € 1 million (previous year:
€ 23 million). This corresponds to earnings per class A share of € 0.02 (previous year: € 0.32).

While revenue in the Real Estate subgroup remained at the previous year’s level at € 46 million, operating result (EBIT) declined by 4.4 percent to € 15 million (previous year: € 16 million). This was attributable to high one-off expenses for non-operating services in the third quarter, which could not be fully offset by the effects of increased rental income and reduced maintenance costs. Profit after tax and minority interests accordingly amounted to € 9 million (previous year: € 10 million). This corresponds to earnings per class S share of € 3.20 (previous year: € 3.52).

The Annual Report with audited figures for the 2025 financial year will be published at 7.30 a.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2026.

Further inquiries
Ute Neumann, Investor Relations; Phone +49 (0)176 30883613, E-Mail: neumann-u@hhla.de
Karolin Hamann, Press spokeswoman; Phone +49 (0)175 3410528, E-Mail: hamann-k@hhla.de
 


18.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
Bei St. Annen 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40-3088-0
Fax: +49 (0)40-3088-3355
E-mail: info@hhla.de
Internet: www.hhla.de
ISIN: DE000A0S8488
WKN: A0S848
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2278370

 
End of News EQS News Service

2278370  18.02.2026 CET/CEST

