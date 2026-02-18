HHLA Aktie 3513030 / DE000A0S8488
18.02.2026 20:59:44
EQS-Adhoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA records solid growth in an uncertain environment – tax-related one-off effects weigh heavily on net profit
EQS-Ad-hoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
HHLA records solid growth in an uncertain environment – tax-related one-off effects weigh heavily on net profit
Hamburg, 18 February 2026 | According to preliminary, unaudited figures, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) increased its Group revenue by 9.9 percent to € 1,756 million in the 2025 financial year (previous year: € 1,598 million). Group operating result (EBIT) rose by 19.5 percent to € 161 million (previous year: € 134 million). Heavily burdened by tax-related one-off effects, Group profit after tax and minority interests amounted to € 10 million (previous year: € 33 million), of which € 1 million was attributable to the Port Logistics subgroup. Against this background, the Executive Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be distributed for the class A share for the 2025 financial year.
While revenue in the Real Estate subgroup remained at the previous year’s level at € 46 million, operating result (EBIT) declined by 4.4 percent to € 15 million (previous year: € 16 million). This was attributable to high one-off expenses for non-operating services in the third quarter, which could not be fully offset by the effects of increased rental income and reduced maintenance costs. Profit after tax and minority interests accordingly amounted to € 9 million (previous year: € 10 million). This corresponds to earnings per class S share of € 3.20 (previous year: € 3.52).
Further inquiriesHamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Ute Neumann, Investor Relations; Tel. +49 (0)40 30883613
E-Mail: neumann-u@hhla.de
Bei St. Annen 1, 20457 Hamburg
End of Inside Information
18-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
|Bei St. Annen 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40-3088-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40-3088-3355
|E-mail:
|info@hhla.de
|Internet:
|www.hhla.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0S8488
|WKN:
|A0S848
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2278346
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2278346 18-Feb-2026 CET/CEST