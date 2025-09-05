Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’383 1.5%  SPI 17’120 1.4%  Dow 45’621 0.8%  DAX 23’770 0.7%  Euro 0.9389 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’347 0.4%  Gold 3’558 0.3%  Bitcoin 89’730 0.6%  Dollar 0.8048 -0.1%  Öl 66.9 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Erster Quantencomputing-ETF in Abu Dhabi: So profitieren Anleger von Aktien wie NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.
China-KI-Spezialist Cambricon auf der Überholspur - Gefahr für NVIDIA-Aktie?
Broadcom-Aktie nach Zahlen über den Erwartungen mit Kursgewinnen
Taylor Swift: Mit Musik zur Milliardärin
Tesla-Aktie unter Druck: Tesla wegen verspäteter Unfallberichte im Visier der US-Behörden
Suche...

E.ON Aktie 4334819 / DE000ENAG999

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.09.2025 07:00:33

EQS-News: E.ON signs agreement to sell gas distribution network in the Czech Republic

E.ON
13.77 CHF -2.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
E.ON signs agreement to sell gas distribution network in the Czech Republic

05.09.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

E.ON has signed an agreement to sell its Czech subsidiary Gas Distribution s.r.o. to GasNet, a company of the CEZ Group. Gas Distribution operates the gas network in South Bohemia and parts of the Vysocina Region. The completion of the transaction is subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

“This step enables us to further drive the green energy transition in Europe as a playmaker and to continue pursuing our ambitious growth and investment goals. I want to extend my sincere thanks to all employees of the company for their great commitment and valuable work”, said Thomas König, COO Networks at E.ON SE.

Gas Distribution manages a network of 4,600 kilometers of gas pipelines with a total of 111,000 customer points, employs approximately 120 people and distributed 2.8 TWh of gas in 2024. GasNet manages a network of 65,000 kilometers of pipelines, has more than 2,200 employees, serves approximately 2.2 million customer points and distributed over 59 TWh of gas last year.

 

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments.


05.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00
E-mail: info@eon.com
Internet: www.eon.com
ISIN: DE000ENAG999
WKN: ENAG99
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2193410

 
End of News EQS News Service

2193410  05.09.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu E.ON SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?