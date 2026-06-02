TeamViewer Aktie 50049146 / DE000A2YN900
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02.06.2026 17:19:53
EQS-News: Annual General Meeting 2026 of TeamViewer SE – Shareholders elect new Supervisory Board member and approve all agenda items with a large majority
|
EQS-News: TeamViewer SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting 2026 of TeamViewer SE –
GÖPPINGEN/GERMANY, June 2, 2026 – At this year’s Annual General Meeting of TeamViewer SE, 29,95 percent of the share capital was represented. The virtual event format enabled shareholders to interact directly with the Supervisory Board and the Management Board and to ask their questions live.
The shareholders approved all agenda items with large majority and confirmed Andrea Euenheim as an independent member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term. Andrea Euenheim had been appointed to the Supervisory Board by court in March 2026. Together with Ralf W. Dieter (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Dr. Abraham (Abe) Peled (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Swantje Conrad, Dr. Joachim (Joe) Heel, James Jeffrey (Jeff) Kinder, Axel Salzmann and Christina Stercken, Andrea Euenheim now forms the Supervisory Board of TeamViewer. She succeeds Hera Kitwan Siu, who stepped down from the Supervisory Board of TeamViewer after four successful years at her own request.
Detailed information on the voting results and the Annual General Meeting can be found on the company’s website: https://ir.teamviewer.com/agm.
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About TeamViewer
TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.
In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 620,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces – from small to medium sized businesses to the world’s largest enterprises – empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.
Organizations use TeamViewer’s solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance – leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer’s solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.
The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.
Contact
02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer SE
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|73033 Göppingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7161 60692 50
|Fax:
|+49 7161 60692 335
|E-mail:
|ir@teamviewer.com
|Internet:
|ir.teamviewer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN900
|WKN:
|A2YN90
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2338246
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2338246 02.06.2026 CET/CEST
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