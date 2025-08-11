Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’870 0.0%  SPI 16’568 0.0%  Dow 44’024 -0.3%  DAX 24’081 -0.3%  Euro 0.9432 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’332 -0.3%  Gold 3’347 -1.5%  Bitcoin 97’349 1.0%  Dollar 0.8127 0.6%  Öl 66.8 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Sandoz124359842
Top News
Neue Impulse am Kryptomarkt: Ausblick für den Bitcoin & Co. - darauf können Anleger gespannt sein
Ausblick: Siemens-Tochter Fluence Energy veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: PATRIZIA legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: K+S stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: CANCOM stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.08.2025 19:27:03

EQS-DD: PUMA SE: Arthur Höld, buy

PUMA
16.62 CHF -2.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.08.2025 / 19:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Arthur
Last name(s): Höld

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PUMA SE

b) LEI
529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000LB57P74

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1,010.00 EUR 101,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1,010.0000 EUR 101,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100136  11.08.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu PUMA SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten