11.08.2025 19:27:03
EQS-DD: PUMA SE: Arthur Höld, buy
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.08.2025 CET/CEST
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
End of News
EQS News Service
100136 11.08.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu PUMA SE
19:27
|EQS-DD: PUMA SE: Arthur Höld, buy (EQS Group)
19:27
|EQS-DD: PUMA SE: Arthur Höld, Kauf (EQS Group)
17:58
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: MDAX schliesst im Minus (finanzen.ch)
15:58
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: MDAX verbucht am Montagnachmittag Verluste (finanzen.ch)
09:28
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.ch)
08.08.25
|EQS-PVR: PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
08.08.25
|MDAX-Wert PUMA SE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in PUMA SE von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.ch)
07.08.25
|EQS-NVR: PUMA SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)