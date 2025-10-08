Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.10.2025 15:59:06

EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Dr. Asoka Wöhrmann, buy

PATRIZIA
7.89 CHF -0.75%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.10.2025 / 15:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Asoka
Last name(s): Wöhrmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Executive Director, CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PATRIZIA SE

b) LEI
5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.1629 EUR 716,290.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.1629 EUR 716,290.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstrasse 20
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




101098  08.10.2025 CET/CEST





