Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’110 0.5%  SPI 16’813 0.4%  Dow 46’315 0.4%  DAX 23’639 -0.2%  Euro 0.9344 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’458 0.0%  Gold 3’685 1.1%  Bitcoin 91’867 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7953 0.4%  Öl 66.6 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Tricks fürs Bewerbungsgespräch: Jobchancen steigern - So geht's
Porsche-Aktie sinkt nach Gewinnwarnung
Prognose gesenkt: VW-Aktie unter Druck nach Porsche-Neuausrichtung
Impact Investing - Eine Art der nachhaltigen Geldanlage
Elma-Aktie: Elma beginnt mit Neubau der Konzernzentrale
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Aumovio Aktie 148438157 / DE000AUM0V10

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.09.2025 21:54:08

EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Philipp von Hirschheydt, buy

Aumovio
39.38 EUR -0.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.09.2025 / 21:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Philipp
Last name(s): von Hirschheydt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUMOVIO SE

b) LEI
391200IGI9RQ7VTOK384 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.89 EUR 160,941.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.89 EUR 160,941.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


21.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: AUMOVIO SE
Guerickestrasse 7
60488 Frankfurt on Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.aumovio.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




100796  21.09.2025 CET/CEST