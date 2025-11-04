EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



04.11.2025 / 12:13 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 2 – Interim Report No. 22

In the period from 27 October to 31 October 2025, a total of 699,140 shares were purchased as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 30 May 2025.

The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€) 27.10.2025 XETR 139,596 40.5574 5,661,646.07 28.10.2025 XETR 141,523 40.9433 5,794,412.85 29.10.2025 XETR 141,024 41.9086 5,910,122.02 30.10.2025 XETR 138,569 42.6587 5,911,176.90 31.10.2025 XETR 138,428 42.8327 5,929,250.06

The total volume of shares acquired as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 June 2025 until and including 31 October 2025 amounts to 9,952,149 shares.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

