RWE Aktie 1158883 / DE0007037129
04.11.2025 12:13:23
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 2 – Interim Report No. 22
In the period from 27 October to 31 October 2025, a total of 699,140 shares were purchased as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 30 May 2025.
The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:
The total volume of shares acquired as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 June 2025 until and including 31 October 2025 amounts to 9,952,149 shares.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
04.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2223566 04.11.2025 CET/CEST
