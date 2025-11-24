EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme

Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information



24.11.2025 / 08:32 CET/CEST

In the period from November 17, 2025 up to and including November 21, 2025, a total of 41,051 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG.

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case: