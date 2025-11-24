EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG
/ Share buy-back programme
Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information
24.11.2025 / 08:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from November 17, 2025 up to and including November 21, 2025, a total of 41,051 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
|Date
|Total number of
shares purchased
|Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)
|Purchased
volume (€)
|Venue
|17/11/2025
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18/11/2025
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19/11/2025
|11,308
|212.0949
|2,398,369.13
|XETR
|20/11/2025
|14,609
|215.0030
|3,140,978.83
|XETR
|21/11/2025
|15,134
|207.5898
|3,141,664.03
|XETR
|Total
|41,051
|211.4690
|8,681,011.99
|
