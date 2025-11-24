Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.11.2025 08:32:23

EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

Heidelberg Materials
191.82 CHF -3.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme
Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

24.11.2025 / 08:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from November 17, 2025 up to and including November 21, 2025, a total of 41,051 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG.

 

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:   

Date Total number of
shares purchased		 Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)		 Purchased
volume (€)		 Venue
17/11/2025 - - - -
18/11/2025 - - - -
19/11/2025 11,308 212.0949 2,398,369.13 XETR
20/11/2025 14,609 215.0030 3,140,978.83 XETR
21/11/2025 15,134 207.5898 3,141,664.03 XETR
Total 41,051 211.4690 8,681,011.99  

 


24.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Strasse 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2234644  24.11.2025 CET/CEST

