EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



22.07.2025 / 12:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, July 22, 2025



In the period from July 14, 2025 to, and including, July 18, 2025 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 276,789 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 07/14/2025 59,632 344.0160 07/15/2025 73,296 342.4098 07/16/2025 47,901 342.5936 07/17/2025 44,965 343.5242 07/18/2025 50,995 345.9319

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 21, 2025 through, and including, July 18, 2025 amounts to 3,734,869 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and up to three Multilateral Trading Facilities (CBOE DXE, Aquis–EU, Turquoise EU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).