03.11.2025 13:17:35

EQS-AFR: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Salzgitter
26.48 CHF 1.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03.11.2025 / 13:17 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2025
Address: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/de/investor-relations/news-publikationen/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2025
Address: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/en/investor-relations/news-and-publications/reports.html

03.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstrasse 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2222796  03.11.2025 CET/CEST

