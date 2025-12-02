EQS-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC UPDATE AND PROVIDES INITIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Strategic Company Decision

HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC UPDATE AND PROVIDES INITIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2026



02-Dec-2025 / 20:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Metzingen, December 2, 2025



HUGO BOSS AG announces the launch of CLAIM 5 TOUCHDOWN, setting the strategic course through 2028 and paving the way for sustainable, profitable growth, based on corresponding resolutions of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board passed today. Execution will center on three key areas of excellence: brand, distribution, and operations. These priorities will boost efficiency and set the stage for long-term profitable growth. At the same time, HUGO BOSS will significantly accelerate free cash flow generation, targeting average annual free cash flows of around EUR 300 million (excl. IFRS 16) from 2026 onward.



2026 will serve as a year of realignment, strengthening the business by streamlining processes, refining assortments, and optimizing the distribution network. Against the backdrop of deliberate brand and channel realignment, currency-adjusted sales are expected to decline mid- to high-single digits in 2026, before returning to growth in 2027, and accelerating in 2028. Gross margin improvements are expected in 2026 and beyond, supported by sourcing efficiencies, selective price adjustments, and even stronger full-price sell-through. Against the backdrop of ongoing cost discipline, EBIT is expected between EUR 300 million and EUR 350 million in 2026, with profitability improving from 2027 onward.



HUGO BOSS will share further details on CLAIM 5 TOUCHDOWN on December 3, 2025, and provide its detailed outlook for fiscal year 2026 on March 10, 2026, as part of its full-year 2025 results release.

Contact:

Christian Stöhr, SVP Investor Relations Phone: +49 7123 94-87563



End of Inside Information

02-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News