Hannover Rück Aktie
05.10.2025 19:44:54
EQS-Adhoc: Hannover Re modifies dividend policy
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Hannover Rück SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Payout
The Executive Board of Hannover Re has decided to realign the company's dividend policy. In view of its very good capitalisation, the payout ratio for the regular dividend will be raised to around 55% of IFRS Group net income (total dividend payout ratio for 2024: 46%). Furthermore, the goal is to distribute a dividend per share at least on the level of the previous year and to increase it over the long term. The special dividend, a tool which has been routinely used in the past, will become part of the regular dividend. Going forward, it is envisaged that an additional special dividend will only be used in exceptional circumstances. Hannover Re's very good capitalisation will enable it to continue generating profitable growth along with the increased dividend distribution. The new dividend policy is to be applied for the first time with effect from the 2025 financial year.
