EQS-Adhoc: DEUTZ acquires SOBEK Group, a supplier of electric drive systems, and taps into growth market in defense

DEUTZ
8.33 CHF -1.32%
EQS-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
DEUTZ acquires SOBEK Group, a supplier of electric drive systems, and taps into growth market in defense

02-Sep-2025 / 00:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEUTZ acquires SOBEK Group, a supplier of electric drive systems, and taps into growth market in defense

Cologne, September 2, 2025 – DEUTZ Group just signed a purchase agreement for 100% of the shares in SOBEK Group GmbH ("SOBEK"), headquartered in Hirschberg, Germany. SOBEK is a developer and manufacturer of high-precision electric drive systems used in unmanned aerial systems such as military drones, among other applications. In the civilian sector, motor sports, medical technology and robotics are among the customer industries.

SOBEK expects to generate revenue in the low to mid double-digit million-euro range in the current 2025 financial year with around 70 employees, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately €10 to €12 million. DEUTZ is acquiring 100% of the shares in SOBEK from the current owner and CEO Dr. Olaf Hahn. Based on SOBEK's expected profitability for the 2025 financial year, the purchase price results in an EBITDA multiple of around 11x.

The closing of the transaction is expected imminently.

The financing of the acquisition is secured through credit lines. In addition, DEUTZ is considering supporting the financing by a capital increase from the authorized capital with the exclusion of pre-emption rights in the amount of no more than 10% of the current share capital, subject to suitable market conditions.
 

Contact
Jakob Barzel | Interim Head of Investor Relations, Communications & Marketing
Tel.: +49 (0)221 822-3600 | Email: jakob.barzel@deutz.com

Rolf Becker | Senior Manager Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)221 822 2499 | Email: rolf.becker@deutz.com



End of Inside Information

02-Sep-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostrasse 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 822 2491
Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525
E-mail: svenja.deissler@deutz.com
Internet: www.deutz.com
ISIN: DE0006305006
WKN: 630500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2191642

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2191642  02-Sep-2025 CET/CEST