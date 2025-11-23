EQS-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer’s Asundexian Met Primary Efficacy and Safety Endpoints in Landmark Phase III OCEANIC-STROKE Study in Secondary Stroke Prevention

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Study results

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer’s Asundexian Met Primary Efficacy and Safety Endpoints in Landmark Phase III OCEANIC-STROKE Study in Secondary Stroke Prevention



Leverkusen / Berlin, November 23, 2025 – Bayer today announced positive topline results from the global Phase III study OCEANIC-STROKE, with its investigational, once daily, oral FXIa inhibitor asundexian. The study met its primary efficacy and safety endpoints. Asundexian 50 mg once daily significantly reduced the risk of ischemic stroke compared to placebo, both in combination with antiplatelet therapy, in patients after a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA). There was no increase in the risk of ISTH major bleeding in patients treated with asundexian compared to placebo, both in combination with antiplatelet therapy. Bayer will globally engage with health authorities in preparation for the submission of marketing authorization applications. Detailed results of OCEANIC-STROKE will be presented at an upcoming scientific congress.



The OCEANIC-STROKE study investigated the efficacy and safety of the oral Factor XIa inhibitor asundexian 50 mg once daily compared to placebo, for prevention of ischemic stroke in patients after a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA) in combination with antiplatelet therapy. It is a multicenter, international, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel group and event-driven study, that has enrolled over 12,300 patients.



Asundexian, a direct inhibitor of FXIa, is theorized to reduce thrombus formation that can lead to vessel stenosis or blockage, without a significant increase in major bleeding. Asundexian is currently being evaluated as a potential treatment option in thrombosis prevention. Asundexian is a once-daily, oral investigational agent and has not been approved by any health authority for use in any country, for any indication.



Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.



Bayer AG is a holding company with operating subsidiaries worldwide. References to “Bayer” or “the company” herein may refer to one or more subsidiaries as context requires.



