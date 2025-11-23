Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.11.2025 16:47:03

EQS-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer’s Asundexian Met Primary Efficacy and Safety Endpoints in Landmark Phase III OCEANIC-STROKE Study in Secondary Stroke Prevention

Bayer
25.58 CHF 1.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Study results
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer’s Asundexian Met Primary Efficacy and Safety Endpoints in Landmark Phase III OCEANIC-STROKE Study in Secondary Stroke Prevention

23-Nov-2025 / 16:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leverkusen / Berlin, November 23, 2025 – Bayer today announced positive topline results from the global Phase III study OCEANIC-STROKE, with its investigational, once daily, oral FXIa inhibitor asundexian. The study met its primary efficacy and safety endpoints. Asundexian 50 mg once daily significantly reduced the risk of ischemic stroke compared to placebo, both in combination with antiplatelet therapy, in patients after a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA). There was no increase in the risk of ISTH major bleeding in patients treated with asundexian compared to placebo, both in combination with antiplatelet therapy. Bayer will globally engage with health authorities in preparation for the submission of marketing authorization applications. Detailed results of OCEANIC-STROKE will be presented at an upcoming scientific congress.
 
The OCEANIC-STROKE study investigated the efficacy and safety of the oral Factor XIa inhibitor asundexian 50 mg once daily compared to placebo, for prevention of ischemic stroke in patients after a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA) in combination with antiplatelet therapy. It is a multicenter, international, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel group and event-driven study, that has enrolled over 12,300 patients.
 
Asundexian, a direct inhibitor of FXIa, is theorized to reduce thrombus formation that can lead to vessel stenosis or blockage, without a significant increase in major bleeding. Asundexian is currently being evaluated as a potential treatment option in thrombosis prevention. Asundexian is a once-daily, oral investigational agent and has not been approved by any health authority for use in any country, for any indication. 

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Bayer AG is a holding company with operating subsidiaries worldwide. References to “Bayer” or “the company” herein may refer to one or more subsidiaries as context requires.

Contact: Mrs. Kristina Pollok, Bayer AG, Investor Relations, phone: +49-214-30-72704, e-mail: kristina.pollok@bayer.com


End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Contact for investor inquiries:
Bayer Investor Relations Team, phone +49 214 30-72704
Email: ir@bayer.com
www.bayer.com/en/investors/ir-team

23-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)214 30-72704
E-mail: ir@bayer.com
Internet: www.bayer.com
ISIN: DE000BAY0017
WKN: BAY001
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50, Stoxx 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2234580

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2234580  23-Nov-2025 CET/CEST