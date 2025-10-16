Elmos Semiconductor Aktie 810140 / DE0005677108
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
16.10.2025 16:36:42
Elmos Semiconductor SE acquires minority shares in DMOS GmbH in Dresden, Germany
|
Elmos Semiconductor SE acquires minority shares in DMOS GmbH in Dresden, Germany
Leverkusen/Dresden, October 16, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), a leading manufacturer of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors, has acquired the remaining shares in DMOS GmbH from the two minority shareholders under usual closing conditions. Following the closing of the transaction, Elmos Semiconductor SE now holds 100 percent of the shares in its subsidiary in Dresden, Germany.
As a result of the share acquisition, DMOS GmbH was able to withdraw its recent insolvency filing. The responsible court is expected to terminate the preliminary insolvency proceedings shortly. This also resolves the uncertainties surrounding the future business operations of DMOS GmbH.
With the entire acquisition of the minority shares, Elmos Semiconductor SE is strengthening its cooperation with its development company, thereby creating stability and security for the future for its employees in Dresden.
Contact
About Elmos
End of Media Release
Issuer: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Key word(s): Enterprise
16.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstrasse 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2214468
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2214468 16.10.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductor
|
16:36
|Elmos Semiconductor SE acquires minority shares in DMOS GmbH in Dresden, Germany (EQS Group)
|
16:36
|Elmos Semiconductor SE erwirbt die Minderheitsanteile der DMOS GmbH in Dresden (EQS Group)
|
15.10.25
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX beendet den Mittwochshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
|
15.10.25
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.ch)
|
15.10.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: Pluszeichen im TecDAX (finanzen.ch)
|
15.10.25
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX klettert am Mittag (finanzen.ch)
|
15.10.25
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX startet in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
|
15.10.25
|Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: TecDAX verbucht zum Handelsstart Gewinne (finanzen.ch)