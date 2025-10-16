Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.10.2025 16:36:42

Elmos Semiconductor SE acquires minority shares in DMOS GmbH in Dresden, Germany

EQS-Media / 16.10.2025 / 16:36 CET/CEST

Elmos Semiconductor SE acquires minority shares in DMOS GmbH in Dresden, Germany

Leverkusen/Dresden, October 16, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), a leading manufacturer of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors, has acquired the remaining shares in DMOS GmbH from the two minority shareholders under usual closing conditions. Following the closing of the transaction, Elmos Semiconductor SE now holds 100 percent of the shares in its subsidiary in Dresden, Germany.

As a result of the share acquisition, DMOS GmbH was able to withdraw its recent insolvency filing. The responsible court is expected to terminate the preliminary insolvency proceedings shortly. This also resolves the uncertainties surrounding the future business operations of DMOS GmbH.

With the entire acquisition of the minority shares, Elmos Semiconductor SE is strengthening its cooperation with its development company, thereby creating stability and security for the future for its employees in Dresden.

 

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)
Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.



End of Media Release

Issuer: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Key word(s): Enterprise

16.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstrasse 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2214468

 
End of News EQS Media

2214468  16.10.2025 CET/CEST

