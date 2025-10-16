

EQS-Media / 16.10.2025 / 16:36 CET/CEST



Elmos Semiconductor SE acquires minority shares in DMOS GmbH in Dresden, Germany

Leverkusen/Dresden, October 16, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), a leading manufacturer of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors, has acquired the remaining shares in DMOS GmbH from the two minority shareholders under usual closing conditions. Following the closing of the transaction, Elmos Semiconductor SE now holds 100 percent of the shares in its subsidiary in Dresden, Germany.

As a result of the share acquisition, DMOS GmbH was able to withdraw its recent insolvency filing. The responsible court is expected to terminate the preliminary insolvency proceedings shortly. This also resolves the uncertainties surrounding the future business operations of DMOS GmbH.

With the entire acquisition of the minority shares, Elmos Semiconductor SE is strengthening its cooperation with its development company, thereby creating stability and security for the future for its employees in Dresden.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.