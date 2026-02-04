Eli Lilly Aktie 947556 / US5324571083
04.02.2026 13:26:59
Eli Lilly Issues FY26 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said, for fiscal 2026, the company projects: earnings per share in a range of $33.50 to $35.00, and revenue of $80 to $83 billion. The company expects continued momentum from Mounjaro and Zepbound worldwide, and growth from key products including Ebglyss, Omvoh, Jaypirca, Inluriyo, and Kisunla.
Fourth quarter net income - reported - was $6.64 billion compared to $4.41 billion, a year ago. EPS increased by 51% to $7.39 on a reported basis. EPS increased by 42% to $7.54 on a non-GAAP basis. The company noted that the results are inclusive of $0.52 of acquired IPR&D charges. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $6.93, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue increased 43% to $19.3 billion driven by volume growth from Mounjaro and Zepbound. Key Products revenue grew to $13.8 billion, led by Mounjaro and Zepbound.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Eli Lilly shares are up 7.15 percent to $1,075.49.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
