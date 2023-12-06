Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.12.2023 10:11:02

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5300 Pence belassen. Vorab-Informationen des Bergbaukonzerns zum Eisenerz-Projekt Simandou in Guinea belegten eine relativ kapitalintensive Vorgehensweise bei einer mäßigen Wirtschaftlichkeit, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem dürfte der Ausblick auf der anstehenden Investorenveranstaltung saisontypisch schwach ausfallen./gl/edh;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.12.2023 / 18:51 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.12.2023 / 18:51 / EST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Sector Perform
Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
53.00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform 		Kurs*:
64.63 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Sector Perform 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

