Rio Tinto Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5300 Pence belassen. Vorab-Informationen des Bergbaukonzerns zum Eisenerz-Projekt Simandou in Guinea belegten eine relativ kapitalintensive Vorgehensweise bei einer mäßigen Wirtschaftlichkeit, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem dürfte der Ausblick auf der anstehenden Investorenveranstaltung saisontypisch schwach ausfallen./gl/edh;
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Hebelprodukte von UBS
|Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc Sector Perform
|
Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|
Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|
Kursziel:
53.00 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|
Kurs*:
64.63 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Sector Perform
|
Kurs aktuell:
-
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Tyler Broda
|
KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|10:11
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:58
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.11.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rio Tinto plc
|69.08
|0.00%
