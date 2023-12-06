NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5300 Pence belassen. Vorab-Informationen des Bergbaukonzerns zum Eisenerz-Projekt Simandou in Guinea belegten eine relativ kapitalintensive Vorgehensweise bei einer mäßigen Wirtschaftlichkeit, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem dürfte der Ausblick auf der anstehenden Investorenveranstaltung saisontypisch schwach ausfallen./gl/edh;