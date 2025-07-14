|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
14.07.2025 08:00:05
Zentra Group plc: Transfer of Listing to Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM)
|
Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
14 July 2025
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
Transfer of Listing to Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM)
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer and development manager, is pleased to announce that it will complete the transfer of its listing from the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange to the newly launched Aquis Real Asset Market (“ARAM”) on 21 July 2025.
The Company's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on ARAM at 8am on 21 July 2025.
ARAM has been developed as a dedicated platform for the listing and trading of real asset-backed securities — including equity and debt at both the company and asset level. The segment has been specifically created to meet the needs of real estate and infrastructure-led businesses, offering more appropriate structures for capital raising, and greater visibility for investors. The Company believes ARAM will allow investors to engage more directly with its pipeline of projects and provide a clearer view of how value is created at the asset level — something that is harder to achieve under a traditional single-company listing.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
ENDS
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Nick Courtney
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker)
About Zentra Group plc
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|395687
|EQS News ID:
|2168874
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
