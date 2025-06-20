|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
20.06.2025 15:00:09
Zentra Group plc: Churchgate Land Sale
|
Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
Zentra Group plc: Churchgate Land Sale
Zentra Group plc ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester-based property development company, is pleased to confirm that it has completed the sale of its land at Churchgate, Leicester for £0.25 million.
As previously announced in the Company’s interim results on 28 March 2025, the land was sold at auction with completion expected in April 2025. The completion was delayed due to an ongoing rights of light dispute, which has now been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties. The transaction has successfully completed today.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Nick Courtney
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker)
About Zentra Group plc
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|UPD
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|393450
|EQS News ID:
|2158334
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Analysen zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs
