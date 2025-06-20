ZENTRA GROUP PLC

(“Zentra” or “the Company”)

Zentra Group plc: Churchgate Land Sale

Zentra Group plc ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester-based property development company, is pleased to confirm that it has completed the sale of its land at Churchgate, Leicester for £0.25 million.

As previously announced in the Company’s interim results on 28 March 2025, the land was sold at auction with completion expected in April 2025. The completion was delayed due to an ongoing rights of light dispute, which has now been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties. The transaction has successfully completed today.

