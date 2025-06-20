Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’949 0.7%  SPI 16’556 0.7%  Dow 42’172 -0.1%  DAX 23’394 1.5%  Euro 0.9404 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’263 1.3%  Gold 3’352 -0.6%  Bitcoin 86’673 1.4%  Dollar 0.8169 0.0%  Öl 76.4 -3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Sandoz124359842
Top News
Kurs bewegt sich wieder Richtung Allzeithoch: Was die NVIDIA-Aktie antreibt
Relief-Aktie verliert deutlich: FDA erteilt QIDP-Antrag für RLF-TD011 eine Absage
Stadler Rail-Aktie gewinnt: Stadler bündelt Schweizer Standorte unter Stadler Rail Schweiz AG
thyssenkrupp nucera-Aktie fester: Hochdruck-Elektrolyse von Green Hydrogen Systems übernommen
CI Com-Aktie: SIX-Antrag zu Dekotierung stattgegeben
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.06.2025 15:00:09

Zentra Group plc: Churchgate Land Sale

Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
Zentra Group plc: Churchgate Land Sale

20-Jun-2025 / 14:00 GMT/BST

ZENTRA GROUP PLC
(“Zentra” or “the Company”)

Zentra Group plc: Churchgate Land Sale

 

Zentra Group plc ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester-based property development company, is pleased to confirm that it has completed the sale of its land at Churchgate, Leicester for £0.25 million.

As previously announced in the Company’s interim results on 28 March 2025, the land was sold at auction with completion expected in April 2025. The completion was delayed due to an ongoing rights of light dispute, which has now been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties. The transaction has successfully completed today.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney
Finance Director
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: UPD
TIDM: ZNT
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 393450
EQS News ID: 2158334

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

„Silber schlägt Gold?“ – Der geheime Favorit 2025! mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin

💥 Silber 2025: Das unterschätzte Investment?

Im heutigen BX Swiss TV Experteninterview spricht Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin (CIO der Asset Management Switzerland AG) darüber, warum Silber aktuell das vielleicht spannendste Rohstoff-Investment überhaupt ist.

Gemeinsam mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) beantwortet er folgende Fragen:
👉 Ist Silber der neue Geheimfavorit gegenüber Gold?
👉 Welche Rolle spielt der Boom bei Solar und Hightech für die Preisentwicklung?
👉 Und wie kann man als Anleger konkret profitieren – mit welchen Chancen und Risiken?

🔍 Das erwartet euch im Interview:
◽ Aktuelle Marktsituation und Hintergründe zum Silberpreis
◽ Gold vs. Silber: Unterschiede & Investmentpotenzial
◽ Industrielle Treiber: Solar, Energiewende, Zukunftstechnologien
◽ Angebot, Nachfrage & Lagerbestände: Warum der Markt im Defizit ist
◽ Investieren in Silber: physisch, ETFs, Zertifikate, Minenaktien
◽ Chancen & Risiken von Explorationsunternehmen vs. Produzenten
◽ Strategien für sicherheitsorientierte Anleger
◽ Prognose: 45–50 USD – oder mehr?

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

„Silber schlägt Gold?“ – Der geheime Favorit 2025! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:04 Marktüberblick: Zalando unter Druck
08:00 „Silber schlägt Gold?“ – Der geheime Favorit 2025! | BX Swiss TV
06:14 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Am Widerstand abgedreht
19.06.25 DAX: Kontrollierte Konsolidierung mit bewährten Mustern?
18.06.25 Logo WHS SBA Communications Aktienanalyse – führender Betreiber drahtloser Kommunikationsinfrastruktur
18.06.25 12.000-Punkte-Marke in Gefahr
17.06.25 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
17.06.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Straumann, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’435.02 19.10 BXPSBU
Short 12’687.19 13.57 BANSGU
Short 13’133.73 8.98 BFTSNU
SMI-Kurs: 11’948.01 20.06.2025 15:00:34
Long 11’446.53 19.73 BXGS2U
Long 11’144.02 13.27 B1PS3U
Long 10’708.48 8.98 BCHSCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten