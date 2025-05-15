|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
15.05.2025 10:30:05
Zentra Group plc: Issue of Warrants
|
Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
15 May 2025
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
(“Zentra”, “the Company” or “the Group” or “ZNT”)
Issue of Warrants
Zentra Group PLC, the Manchester based residential developer and development manager, announces that in consideration of services provided by adviser Hybridan LLP to the Company, it has issued 300,000 warrants with the right to subscribe for shares at an exercise price of 4p per share. The warrants will have an exercise period of 5 years from 11 December 2024, being the date of the Company's admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market. Any warrants remaining unexercised after the end of the exercise period shall automatically expire.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk
Nick Courtney
Finance Director
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email : claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About Zentra Group plc
Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|IOE
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|388633
|EQS News ID:
|2138588
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
