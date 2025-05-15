Zentra Group plc: Issue of Warrants

15 May 2025

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

(“Zentra”, “the Company” or “the Group” or “ZNT”)

Issue of Warrants

Zentra Group PLC, the Manchester based residential developer and development manager, announces that in consideration of services provided by adviser Hybridan LLP to the Company, it has issued 300,000 warrants with the right to subscribe for shares at an exercise price of 4p per share. The warrants will have an exercise period of 5 years from 11 December 2024, being the date of the Company's admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market. Any warrants remaining unexercised after the end of the exercise period shall automatically expire.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney

Finance Director

Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email : claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.