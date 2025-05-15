Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.05.2025 10:30:05

Zentra Group plc: Issue of Warrants

Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
Zentra Group plc: Issue of Warrants

15-May-2025 / 09:30 GMT/BST

15 May 2025

 

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

(“Zentra”, “the Company” or “the Group” or “ZNT”)

Issue of Warrants

 

 

Zentra Group PLC, the Manchester based residential developer and development manager, announces that in consideration of services provided by adviser Hybridan LLP to the Company, it has issued 300,000 warrants with the right to subscribe for shares at an exercise price of 4p per share. The warrants will have an exercise period of 5 years from 11 December 2024, being the date of the Company's admission to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market. Any warrants remaining unexercised after the end of the exercise period shall automatically expire.

 

 

Contacts

 

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

 

Nick Courtney

Finance Director

Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

 

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email : claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT.

 

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: IOE
TIDM: ZNT
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 388633
EQS News ID: 2138588

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

