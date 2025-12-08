UBS Aktie 24476758 / CH0244767585
|
08.12.2025 03:18:45
UBS Plans To Cut 10,000 Jobs Worldwide By 2027 : Report
(RTTNews) - UBS is preparing for another major round of cost-cutting. As part of the integration of Credit Suisse, the bank will have to reduce thousands of jobs next year, Swiss paper SonntagsBlick reported on Sunday.
According to the report around 10,000 positions are expected to be eliminated by 2027, both in Switzerland and abroad.
The bank has not provided any official details regarding the downsizing plans.
