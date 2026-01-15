Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.01.2026 17:18:02

Spotify Announces Upcoming Changes To Premium Subscription Pricing

(RTTNews) - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) said on Thursday that it will update pricing for its Premium subscriptions, with changes rolling out over the next month for subscribers in the United States, Estonia, and Latvia.

The company noted that affected Premium users will receive an email explaining how the update applies to their specific plans, while new subscribers can view the latest pricing details directly on Spotify's Premium webpage.

Spotify said periodic pricing adjustments reflect the value of its service and are intended to support continued investment in product improvements.

SPOT is currently trading at $524.46 down $4.46 or 0.84 percent on the New york Stock Exchange.

