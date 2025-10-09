Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’629 -0.2%  SPI 17’411 -0.1%  Dow 46’433 -0.4%  DAX 24’670 0.3%  Euro 0.9319 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’641 -0.2%  Gold 4’010 -0.7%  Bitcoin 97’883 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8047 0.8%  Öl 65.9 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Richardson Electronics-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich Richardson Electronics-Aktionäre freuen
Aktien von RENK, Rheinmetall und HENSOLDT fallen von Rekordhochs zurück: Diskussion um Drohnenabwehr im Fokus
BYD-Aktie im Spannungsfeld zwischen Absatzschwäche und Europa-Plänen
Delta-Aktie stärker: Robuste Nachfrage soll bis ins Jahr 2026 anhalten
Montana Aerospace und Lockheed Martin verlängern Partnerschaft - Aktien uneins
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Intel Aktie 941595 / US4581401001

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.10.2025 16:34:42

Intel Introduces Its First AI PC Platform On Intel 18A

Intel
29.70 CHF 0.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Intel (INTC) unveiled the architectural details of its upcoming Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, code-named Panther Lake, which are expected to begin shipping later this year.

The new lineup marks a major milestone as Intel's first product built on Intel 18A, the most advanced semiconductor process developed and manufactured in the United States.

The company also previewed Xeon 6+, code-named Clearwater Forest, its first 18A-based server processor slated for launch in the first half of 2026.

Both Panther Lake and Clearwater Forest, along with future generations built on Intel 18A, are being produced at Fab 52, Intel's new state-of-the-art facility in Chandler, Arizona, underscoring the company's efforts to strengthen U.S. technological leadership and build a more resilient semiconductor supply chain.

Built on Intel 18A, Panther Lake is designed to power a broad range of AI PCs, gaming systems, and edge devices with a scalable multi-chiplet architecture that offers flexibility across various categories and price points. It combines Lunar Lake-level power efficiency with Arrow Lake-class performance, featuring up to 16 new Performance and Efficient cores that deliver more than 50% faster CPU speeds compared to the previous generation.

The new Intel Arc GPU, with up to 12 Xe cores, provides over 50% better graphics performance, while the balanced XPU design enables up to 180 Platform TOPS for AI acceleration. Beyond PCs, Panther Lake will also extend to robotics applications through Intel's new Robotics AI software suite and reference board, which allows customers to develop cost-effective, AI-enabled robots.

High-volume production begins this year, with initial units shipping by the end of 2025 and wider availability in January 2026.

Intel's Foveros 3D packaging technology further enables the stacking and integration of multiple chiplets for greater flexibility and performance. Intel 18A will form the foundation for at least three future generations of Intel's client and server processors.

INTC currently trades at $37.26, or 0.44 percent lower on the NasdaqGS.

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten