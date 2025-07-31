Halfords Group plc

Total Voting Rights

As at the date of this announcement, the registered share capital of Halfords Group plc (the “Company”) consists of 218,928,736 ordinary shares of 1p each. All of the ordinary shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in Treasury.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This disclosure is given in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Tim O’Gorman

Company Secretary

07484 036372