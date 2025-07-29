Halfords Group PLC: Annual Financial Report

Halfords Group plc

Annual Report and Accounts for period ended 28 March 2025

including the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") - convened for 3 September 2025

The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 28 March 2025 and Notice of Annual General meeting of the Company, have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on its website www.halfordscompany.com.

The Company's 2025 AGM will be held at Halfords Group plc, Support Centre, Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, Redditch, B98 0DE on Wednesday 3 September 2025 commencing at 3:00pm.

As detailed in the Notice of AGM, we strongly encourage shareholders to vote on all resolutions by casting their votes through the use of a proxy (details of how to do this can be found in the Notice of AGM).

The Board is committed to ensuring that shareholders can exercise their right to ask questions, and as in previous years, shareholders will be able to submit questions to the Directors in advance of the AGM via email to the Company Secretary (tim.ogorman@halfords.co.uk) Written answers to all questions received will be sent directly to shareholders by email and answers to frequently asked questions will, to the fullest extent practicable, be published on the Company’s website ahead of the meeting or, to the extent that has not been possible, will be addressed at the meeting itself.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1, a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required to be communicated to the media by DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report as uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and the Company's website.

