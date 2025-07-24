Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



24-Jul-2025 / 10:30 GMT/BST



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Chris McShane b) Position / status PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 2022 Performance Share Plan award c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.453923 7,767 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2025-07-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

