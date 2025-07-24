Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.07.2025 11:30:05

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLCShs
1.71 EUR -0.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

24-Jul-2025 / 10:30 GMT/BST

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Chris McShane

b)

Position / status

PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of 2022 Performance Share Plan award

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.453923

7,767

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-07-22

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 396798
EQS News ID: 2173864

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

