|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
24.07.2025 11:30:05
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B012TP20
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|HFD
|LEI Code:
|54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|396798
|EQS News ID:
|2173864
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Halfords Group PLCShs
|
11:30
|Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
11.07.25
|Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
30.06.25
|Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
26.06.25
|Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration (EQS Group)
|
20.06.25
|Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Preliminary Results announcement (EQS Group)
|
11.06.25
|Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration (EQS Group)
|
05.06.25
|Halfords Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
30.05.25
|Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)