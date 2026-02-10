EQS-News: Wacker Neuson Group publishes preliminary financial year 2025 figures and shows a positive outlook

EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast

Wacker Neuson Group publishes preliminary financial year 2025 figures and shows a positive outlook

Group revenue amounted to approximately EUR 2,219 million as planned

EBIT margin – burdened through one-off effects in Q4/2025 – amounted to 6.0 percent

EBIT margin without one-off effects at 6.5 percent on the lower end of the guidance range

Free cash flow of EUR 202 million – increase achieved once again

Net working capital ratio at 29.2 percent below the most recently published guidance and the target maximum ratio of 30 percent

Investments amounted to EUR 67 million

Positive outlook for the financial year 2026



Munich, February 10, 2026 – the WackerNeusonGroup, a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, published preliminary figures for the financial year 2025 today. Market environment remained subdued at the beginning of 2025 after a challenging year 2024. Therefore, as expected, revenue and earnings in Q1/2025 were weak. However, noticeable progress was made over the course of the year: revenue and profitability developed increasingly positive and the operative performance improved.

First strategic milestones were reached such as production launch of the first excavator models within the OEM cooperation with John Deere in our Austrian plant in Linz. Through the cooperation the Wacker Neuson Group will strengthen its operative resilience and competitive position on the North American market. Leading trade fairs such as the Bauma in April 2025 as well as Agritechica in November 2025 provided additional momentum. On these trade fairs the Group brands impressively demonstrated their innovative strength and range of offerings, from zero emission solutions to digital services. On this basis, the Wacker Neuson Group also consistently adapted to the challenges posed by the increased burden of US tariffs on European machinery and components since summer 2025: the effects were been limited by short-term adjustments in procurement, production, and logistics.

„After a challenging 2024, in 2025, despite the expected subdued market environment at the beginning of the year, we improved in terms of revenue and profitability, successfully mastered the production launch of our excavators in Linz for the John Deere Cooperation and consistently adapted to exogenous factors such as US tariffs. The year 2026 will be marked by a slight market upturn. Therefore, we plan to have a moderate revenue increase as well as higher EBIT margin compared to 2025. After the end of the public takeover discussions with Doosan Bobcat Inc., we will continue to focus consistently on our long-term profitable growth.“, comments Dr. Karl Tragl, CEO of the Wacker Neuson Group.



Preliminary figures of the financial year 2025

Expressed in figures, the Wacker Neuson Group expects group revenue amounting to EUR 2,219 million (2024: EUR 2,235 million), therefore in the middle of the most recently published guidance range by the company from EUR 2,150 million to EUR 2,250 million. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) after one-off effects amounted to approximately EUR 132 million (2024: EUR 123 million); the EBIT margin was at 6.0 percent (2024: 5.5 percent) and was therefore below the most recently published guidance range by the company (from 6.5 to 6.8 percent).

Due to one-off effects in Q4/2025 the EBIT margin was below the most recently published guidance range. The one-off effects include additional legal and consulting costs in connection with the public takeover discussions with Doosan Bobcat Inc., additional accruals due to impact of the share price development in Q4/2025 on the virtual stock option plan of the company as well as one-off impairments on short-term and long-term assets. The preliminary EBIT without the one-off effects would have amounted to approximately EUR 144 million and the EBIT margin would have been at 6.5 percent as expected.

The Group was able to reduce the net working capital faster than most recently guided. The net working capital was at EUR 647 million on a preliminary basis (December 31, 2024: EUR 709.3 million, September 30, 2025: EUR 692.3 million). This was driven by an increase of trade payables as well as a further inventory decrease compared to previous year. The net working capital ratio was at 29.2 percent at the year-end and therefore below the maximum targeted ratio of 30 percent as well as below the guided value of 34 percent (December 31, 2024: 31.7 percent). Moreover, this reduction had a positive effect on the development of the free cash flow, which increased compared to previous year and amounted to EUR 202 million (December 31, 2024: 184,6 Mio. Euro).

The investments were at EUR 67 million under the guided value of approximately EUR 80 million (2024: EUR 102.6 million). The cause of the below plan investments is a slower than expected market recovery and therefore accordingly adjusted investment management.



Positive outlook for the financial year 2026

The global market environment in 2026 remains characterized by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, but points to a slight market upturn after a period of stagnation and correction. Therefore, the Wacker Neuson Group expects a further improvement of the operational business, positive momentum from infrastructure and modernization programs in Europe as well as solid demand in the North America despite ongoing US tariffs. The Wacker Neuson Group expects a moderate revenue increase as well as improvement of the EBIT margin and consistently pursues its Strategy 2030 targets for profitable growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.

The final financial year 2025 figures of the Wacker Neuson Group as well as the 2026 guidance will be published on March 26, 2026.



About the WackerNeusonGroup:

The WackerNeusonGroup is an international network of companies, employing around 6,000 people worldwide. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts supply. WackerNeusonGroup is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The brands WackerNeuson, Kramer, Weidemann and Enar belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX.