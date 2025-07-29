Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’959 0.4%  SPI 16’688 0.2%  Dow 44’653 -0.4%  DAX 24’217 1.0%  Euro 0.9310 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’378 0.8%  Gold 3’321 0.2%  Bitcoin 94’725 0.0%  Dollar 0.8063 0.4%  Öl 71.1 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Sika41879292Novo Nordisk129508879Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405
Top News
DroneShield-Aktie unter Druck: Drohnenabwehrspezialist konsolidiert - Volatus im Aufwind
Relief-Aktie mit Kursplus: Relief Therapeutics will über Zusammenschluss mit NeuroX KI-Fokus ausbauen
ams-OSRAM-Aktie höher: ams-OSRAM verkauft Geschäftsbereich mit 500 Mitarbeitenden nach Japan
Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK im Visier: Nach Korrektur wieder Gewinne - das sind die Gründe
Sika-Aktie verliert: Sika verkauft im ersten Halbjahr weniger und wird vorsichtiger
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.07.2025 18:11:21

EQS-News: Splash Beverage Group, Inc. Announces NYSE American to Commence Delisting Proceedings for Warrants (Ticker: SBEV-WT)

EQS-News: Splash Beverage Group INC. / Key word(s): Retail
Splash Beverage Group, Inc. Announces NYSE American to Commence Delisting Proceedings for Warrants (Ticker: SBEV-WT)

29.07.2025 / 18:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - July 29, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that on June 23, 2025, it received notice from NYSE Regulation that the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American” or the “Exchange”) has determined to commence delisting proceedings with respect to the Company’s publicly traded warrants to purchase shares of common stock for $184.00 per share (the “Warrants”), which are listed under the ticker symbol SBEV-WT, and to suspend trading in the Warrants effective immediately.  

NYSE Regulation determined that the Warrants are no longer suitable for continued listing pursuant to Section 1001 of the NYSE American Company Guide due to their low trading price. 

The NYSE stated that it will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to delist the Warrants upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE’s delisting determination. The Company has until July 30, 2025 to appeal the NYSE’s determination but does not intend to do so. 

The delisting of the Warrants will not impact the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock, which will remain listed on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol SBEV. Additionally, the delisting of the Warrants will have no effect on the Company’s business operations or its ongoing reporting obligations under SEC rules. 

Following the delisting, the Warrants may be eligible for quotation on an over-the-counter market, such as the OTC Pink tier of OTC Markets Group Inc., if a market maker applies for and obtains approval from FINRA to quote the securities. However, there can be no assurance that any market maker will apply to quote the Warrants, or that any such trading will commence or be sustained. 

AboutSplash Beverage Group, Inc. 

Splash Beverage Group, Inc.owns and operates a portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands, includingCopa di Vinowine by the glass, Chispo tequilas, and Pulpoloco sangria. The Company's strategy includes developing early-stage brands, as well as acquiring and accelerating brands with established market presence or category innovation. Led by an experienced management team, Splash is focused on expanding its portfolio and global distribution network. 

For more information, visit: 

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter:www.twitter.com/SplashBev 

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning ofU.S.federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and performance, and they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including but not limited to risks disclosed in the Company's filings with theU.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. 

SBEV has 1,552,693 shares issued and outstanding with a float of 1,381,427 shares. 

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group/ 954-745-5815 Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

Dennis Burns 567-237-4132 dburns@SplashBeverageGroup.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP INC.

29.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP INC.
United States
ISIN: US84862C2035
EQS News ID: 2176402

 
End of News EQS News Service

2176402  29.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Splash Beverage Group Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten