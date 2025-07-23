EQS-News: Mainz Biomed and CARE Conclude Cooperation Agreement for Joint Care Concept for Health Insurance Companies

Issuer: Mainz Biomed N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Mainz Biomed and CARE Conclude Cooperation Agreement for Joint Care Concept for Health Insurance Companies



23.07.2025 / 14:01 CET/CEST

CARE currently cooperates with 19 health insurance companies in Germany in the field of colorectal cancer screening

BERKELEY, US and MAINZ, Germany – July 23, 2025 -- Mainz Biomed N.V . (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company“), a diagnostics company specializing in the early detection of cancer, today announced a collaboration with CARE diagnostica Laborreagenzien GmbH (“CARE”).

CARE is currently working with more than 15 statutory health insurance companies as part of special online-based screening concepts based on the widely used fecal immuniochemical test (FIT). Thanks to the cooperation with Mainz Biomed, the range of services for risk groups can now be expanded to include the ColoAlert® test, which uses molecular genetic analysis of biomarkers in stool using PCR to increase the detection rate, particularly in the early stages of the disease.

The cooperation comes into effect immediately and supports Mainz Biomed in further expanding the distribution of ColoAlert® in the German market. It is in line with the growing demand for personalized screening solutions that focus on early intervention.

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The Company is currently running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About CARE diagnostica Laborreagenzien GmbH

CARE diagnostica Laborreagenzien GmbH stands for quality and pioneering decisions in the field of colorectal cancer screening in Germany for over 40 years. Further information can be found under carediag.de.

For media inquiries

MC Services AG

Maximilian Schur / Simone Neeten

+49 211 529252 20

mainzbiomed@mc-services.eu



For investor inquiries, please contact ir@mainzbiomed.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2025. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.