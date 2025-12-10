EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Beiersdorf-Freudenberg wind park project reaches financial close – realisation work ready to start

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Beiersdorf-Freudenberg wind park project reaches financial close – realisation work ready to start



10.12.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Beiersdorf-Freudenberg wind park project reaches financial close – realisation work ready to start

Bremen, 10 December 2025 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has reached financial close for the Beiersdorf-Freudenberg wind park project in Brandenburg.

After Energiekontor successfully participated in the Federal Network Agency's EEG tender in February 2025 with the Beiersdorf-Freudenberg wind park project, approved for construction with a total nominal capacity of around 17 megawatts, the project has now reached financial close and is ready for construction. According to current plans, the wind park is scheduled to go into operation in 2027.

Three wind turbines manufactured by Nordex, each with a rated output of 5.7 megawatts, are to be erected at the Beiersdorf-Freudenberg site in the Märkisch-Oderland district of Brandenburg. The hub height of the N149-5.7 turbines is approximately 164 metres, and the rotor diameter is 149 metres. The average expected annual yield of the wind park will be around 36 gigawatt hours from the first full year of operation – enough to supply approximately 11,000 average households with renewable electricity and save more than 27,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year.

Including this project, Energiekontor has already achieved financial close for 13 wind and solar projects with a total capacity of around 343 megawatts in the current 2025 financial year. This means that 20 projects with a total capacity of more than 628 megawatts are currently under construction – including several projects with a total capacity of around 200 megawatts for the Group's own portfolio.

“The financial close for the Beiersdorf-Freudenberg wind park project is an important milestone for us – and a clear signal that well-planned renewable energy projects remain economically viable even under challenging conditions. With this step, we are making a further contribution to the expansion of renewable energies in Germany and underlining our expertise in the development and implementation of high-quality wind projects,” says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

About Energiekontor AG

For 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 40 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 450 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 200 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2024 financial year (11.2 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

