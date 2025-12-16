Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.12.2025 10:15:43

EQS-News: Change of employee representative on the Supervisory Board of Basler AG

Basler
12.78 CHF -1.30%
EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Change of employee representative on the Supervisory Board of Basler AG

16.12.2025 / 10:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of corporate news

Change in the Supervisory Board

 

Change of employee representative in the Supervisory Board of Basler AG

 

Ahrensburg, December 16, 2026 – BASLER AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision solutions, today announced a change in one of the two employee representatives on its Supervisory Board.

Mr. Alexander Jürn recently left the company, whereupon Mr. Holger Singpiel joined the Supervisory Board of Basler AG as an employee representative.

Following the acquisition of Silicon Software GmbH, Mannheim, where Holger Singpiel had been employed since 2007, by Basler AG in 2020, he took over as site manager of the local branch and head of the Business Management department.

Holger Singpiel studied physics with a minor in business informatics at the University of Heidelberg. In 2000, he received his doctorate in natural sciences from the University of Heidelberg in cooperation with the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva.

The Supervisory Board is delighted with this qualified appointment and looks forward to working with Mr. Singpiel in the future.

 

--------------

Basler AG is a leading international expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. It also works with customers to solve their vision application issues and develops customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler group employs around 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and at other sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America.

 

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CCO/COO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Germany, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

 


Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com

16.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Phone: 04102-463 0
Fax: 04102-463 109
E-mail: ir@baslerweb.com
Internet: www.baslerweb.com
ISIN: DE0005102008
WKN: 510200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2246444

 
End of News EQS News Service

2246444  16.12.2025 CET/CEST

