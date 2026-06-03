EQS-News: CEWE: Annual General Meeting approves 17th consecutive dividend increase

EQS-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

CEWE: Annual General Meeting approves 17th consecutive dividend increase



03.06.2026 / 13:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CEWE: Annual General Meeting approves 17th consecutive dividend increase

Dividend for fiscal year 2025 rises to EUR 3.00 per share

Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda

Oldenburg, June 3, 2026. The Annual General Meeting of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901), which took place as a physical shareholders' meeting in the Weser-Ems-Halle in Oldenburg, today approved all items on the agenda. The dividend per share will increase to 3.00 euros (previous year's dividend: 2.85 euros). This means that the company's shareholders will benefit from the 17th consecutive dividend increase. The dividend yield based on the current share price is at approx. 3.0%. “Looking ahead, our clear focus is on profitability and value creation: We are concentrating on further strengthening our market and brand positions and securing sustainable, profitable growth. To this end, we are leveraging the combined expertise and resources of the entire CEWE Group and consistently driving innovation across all areas. In this way, we ensure that we continue to set the standard for quality and customer satisfaction – while simultaneously further expanding our strong foundation for long-term success”, emphasizes Thomas Mehls, CEO of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. The AGM presentation by the Management Board and the detailed voting results for all items on the AGM agenda are available on the company's website at https://ir.cewe.de/hv.

CEWE remains a top dividend increaser, ranked 2nd among all German listed companies

Since the first dividend payout after going public in 1993, CEWE has paid its shareholders a dividend every year – and, after successfully completing the analog/digital transformation, has now even increased the dividend for the 17th consecutive year. Based on the dividend study by isf Institute for Strategic Finance (FOM Hochschule) and DSW (German Association for the Protection of Shareholders), CEWE thus remains in second place among all German listed companies surveyed that have continuously increased their dividends.

Should you have any queries, please contact:

Axel Weber (VP, Head of Investor Relations)

E-Mail: IR@cewe.de

Internet: cewe-group.com , cewe.de , pixum.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com , saxoprint.de, viaprinto.de , laser-line.de

Financial schedule

(insofar as already scheduled)

13.08.2026 Publication of H1 2026 Interim Report

22.09.2026 Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference 2026, Munich

23.09.2026 Baader Investment Conference 2026, Munich

12.11.2026 Publication Q3 2026 Interim Statement

23.11.2026 Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2026, Frankfurt

About CEWE:

The CEWE Group is Europe's leading photo service and online printing supplier.

From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with about six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, Cheerz, DeinDesign, Pixum and WhiteWall – and from many leading retailers in Europe. They are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs from their personal photos in these brand environments, entrusting the company with more than 2 billion photos every year.

The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.

The CEWE Group focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. This is also reflected in the Neumüller founding family's role as a long-term anchor shareholder.

The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at www.cewe-group.com.