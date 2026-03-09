Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’000 -0.7%  SPI 17’964 -0.8%  Dow 47’741 0.5%  DAX 23’409 -0.8%  Euro 0.9041 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’685 -0.6%  Gold 5’145 0.8%  Bitcoin 53’367 3.5%  Dollar 0.7775 -0.3%  Öl 99.0 6.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
KI-Aktien im Analystencheck: So schneiden NVIDIA, Microsoft und Co. im Vergleich ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Aramco (Saudi Aramco) stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: HUGO BOSS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Volkswagen (VW) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Verve Group Aktie 123779510 / SE0018538068

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.03.2026 23:41:08

EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy

Verve Group
1.56 EUR 0.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.03.2026 / 23:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Managing Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Verve Group SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: SE0018538068

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.03395 SEK 1,353,055.15 SEK

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.0339 SEK 1,353,055.1500 SEK

e) Date of the transaction
04/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Nasdaq First North
MIC: XSTO


09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Verve Group SE
Humlegårdsgatan 19 A,
11446 Stockholm
Sweden
Internet: www.verve.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103576  09.03.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Verve Group

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?