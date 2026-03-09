Verve Group Aktie 123779510 / SE0018538068
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
09.03.2026 23:41:08
EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy
Verve Group
1.56 EUR 0.65%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verve Group SE
|Humlegårdsgatan 19 A,
|11446 Stockholm
|Sweden
|Internet:
|www.verve.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103576 09.03.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Verve Group
|
09.03.26
|EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
09.03.26
|EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
09.03.26
|EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09.03.26
|EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
06.03.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
06.03.26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX am Freitagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
06.03.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX mittags im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
06.03.26