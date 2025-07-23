EQS-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE: MVH Beteiligungs- und Beratungs-GmbH, Fiduciary transfer of 940,750 shares in PharmaSGP Holding SE as trustor



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.07.2025 / 17:15 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: MVH Beteiligungs- und Beratungs-GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Madlena Last name(s): Hohlefelder Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PharmaSGP Holding SE

b) LEI

3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5

b) Nature of the transaction

Fiduciary transfer of 940,750 shares in PharmaSGP Holding SE as trustor

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

22/07/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

