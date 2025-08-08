EQS-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE: FUTRUE GmbH, Tender of a total of 873 additional shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE in the delisting tender offer between the reporting date of the announcement ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.08.2025 / 11:47 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: FUTRUE GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Clemens Last name(s): Fischer Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PharmaSGP Holding SE

b) LEI

3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5

b) Nature of the transaction

Tender of a total of 873 additional shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE in the delisting tender offer between the reporting date of the announcement published on August 7, 2025 pursuant to section 23 para. 1 no. 1 WpÜG (August 6, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CEST) and the reporting date of the announcement published on August 8, 2025 pursuant to section 23 para. 1 no. 1 WpÜG (August 7, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CEST)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 28.00 EUR 24,444.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 28.00 EUR 24,444.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

07/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

