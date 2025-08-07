Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.08.2025 13:12:07

EQS-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE: FUTRUE GmbH, Tender of a total of 1,505 additional shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE in the delisting tender offer between the reporting date of the announcement ...

PharmaSGP
28.60 EUR -0.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.08.2025 / 13:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: FUTRUE GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Fischer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PharmaSGP Holding SE

b) LEI
3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5

b) Nature of the transaction
Tender of a total of 1,505 additional shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE in the delisting tender offer between the reporting date of the announcement published on August 6, 2025 pursuant to section 23 para. 1 no. 1 WpÜG (August 5, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CEST) and the reporting date of the announcement published on August 7, 2025 pursuant to section 23 para. 1 no. 1 WpÜG (August 6, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CEST)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.00 EUR 42,140.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.00 EUR 42,140.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100072  07.08.2025 CET/CEST





