Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’634 -0.8%  SPI 17’392 -0.9%  Dow 47’294 -0.3%  DAX 23’887 -0.6%  Euro 0.9218 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’694 -0.9%  Gold 4’106 -1.6%  Bitcoin 77’079 -2.5%  Dollar 0.7934 0.1%  Öl 64.5 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Richemont21048333Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882
Top News
Swiss Re-Aktie gibt dennoch ab: Gewinn nach neun Monaten deutlich gesteigert
Rheinmetall-Aktie tiefer: TKMS könnte Rheinmetall bei Milliardenauftrag verdrängen
Siemens Energy-Aktie deutlich höher: Mittelfristige Prognose wird optimistischer
Allianz-Aktie stärker: Ausblick nach oben angepasst
Heidelberg Materials-Analyse: So bewertet Jefferies & Company Inc. die Heidelberg Materials-Aktie
Suche...
eToro entdecken

EVOTEC Aktie 505433 / DE0005664809

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.11.2025 17:33:06

EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Aurélie Dalbiez, buy

EVOTEC
4.88 CHF -2.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.11.2025 / 17:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Aurélie
Last name(s): Dalbiez

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.16 EUR 30,960.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.16 EUR 30,960.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


14.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101842  14.11.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten