Zalando Aktie 25375574 / DE000ZAL1111

25.11.2025 12:02:33

EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

Zalando
20.48 CHF -1.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

25.11.2025 / 12:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 3rd INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 25 November 2025 // From 17 November 2025  until and including 21 November 2025, 1,460,305 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 5 November 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 6 November 2025.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date   Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average
price (EUR)		 Trading venue
(MIC)
17/11/2025   333,317 22.4038 XETA
17/11/2025   197,877 22.5177 CEUX
17/11/2025   25,476 22.7527 TQEX
17/11/2025   31,734 22.2674 AQEU
18/11/2025   346,750 22.1888 XETA
18/11/2025   209,766 22.1980 CEUX
18/11/2025   26,908 22.0435 TQEX
18/11/2025   34,143 22.2730 AQEU
19/11/2025   3,332 22.2855 XETA
19/11/2025   2,541 22.2588 CEUX
19/11/2025   482 22.2900 TQEX
20/11/2025   4,745 22.4733 XETA
20/11/2025   1,969 22.4111 CEUX
20/11/2025   1,024 22.4390 TQEX
20/11/2025   241 22.5200 AQEU
21/11/2025   109,352 22.1512 XETA
21/11/2025   105,294 22.1414 CEUX
21/11/2025   24,268 22.1367 TQEX
21/11/2025   1,086 22.2124 AQEU

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 6 November 2025 until and including 21 November 2025 amounts to 4,171,611 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE
The management board

 


25.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Strasse 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2235584  25.11.2025 CET/CEST

