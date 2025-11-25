EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program

Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information



25.11.2025 / 12:02 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 3rd INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 25 November 2025 // From 17 November 2025 until and including 21 November 2025, 1,460,305 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 5 November 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 6 November 2025.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC) 17/11/2025 333,317 22.4038 XETA 17/11/2025 197,877 22.5177 CEUX 17/11/2025 25,476 22.7527 TQEX 17/11/2025 31,734 22.2674 AQEU 18/11/2025 346,750 22.1888 XETA 18/11/2025 209,766 22.1980 CEUX 18/11/2025 26,908 22.0435 TQEX 18/11/2025 34,143 22.2730 AQEU 19/11/2025 3,332 22.2855 XETA 19/11/2025 2,541 22.2588 CEUX 19/11/2025 482 22.2900 TQEX 20/11/2025 4,745 22.4733 XETA 20/11/2025 1,969 22.4111 CEUX 20/11/2025 1,024 22.4390 TQEX 20/11/2025 241 22.5200 AQEU 21/11/2025 109,352 22.1512 XETA 21/11/2025 105,294 22.1414 CEUX 21/11/2025 24,268 22.1367 TQEX 21/11/2025 1,086 22.2124 AQEU

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 6 November 2025 until and including 21 November 2025 amounts to 4,171,611 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE

The management board