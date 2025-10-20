Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’597.9600 -0.4%  SPI 17’317 -0.3%  Dow 46’191 0.5%  DAX 24’120 1.2%  Euro 0.9237 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’650 0.8%  Gold 4’294 1.0%  Bitcoin 87’996 2.1%  Dollar 0.7923 0.0%  Öl 60.9 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Philip Morris stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) mit Investmenttipp: Buy-Note für MTU Aero Engines-Aktie
Ausblick: UniCredit stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
European Lithium ordnet Optionsstruktur neu - Aktie verliert fast 30 Prozent
Nach Trump-Auswirkungen: Novo Nordisk-Aktie startet stärker in die Woche
Suche...

Siemens Aktie 827766 / DE0007236101

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.10.2025 14:26:43

EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Siemens
222.86 CHF 0.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 88th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

20.10.2025 / 14:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 88th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 13 October 2025 until and including 19 October 2025 a number of 156,569 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading
13/10/2025 29,387 245.00828
14/10/2025 30,390 237.69823
15/10/2025 30,051 239.68977
16/10/2025 29,865 241.09805
17/10/2025 36,876 238.47518

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 19 October 2025 amounts to 17,529,086 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 20 October 2025

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


20.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2215630  20.10.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Siemens AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten